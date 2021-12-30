Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.45 Million

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report sales of $41.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.36 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $42.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $164.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.91 million to $165.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.07 million, with estimates ranging from $194.07 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 41,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

