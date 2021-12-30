Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $31.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -82.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

