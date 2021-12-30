Analysts Anticipate HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce $40.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.80 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $40.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $159.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.56 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.89 million, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $162.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. 9,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $543.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

