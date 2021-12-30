Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.14. PayPal reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.90. 60,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,384,897. PayPal has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.57 and its 200 day moving average is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

