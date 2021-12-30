Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $580.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.71 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.78.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

