Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 20,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

