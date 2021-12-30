Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

