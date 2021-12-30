Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98,353 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -325.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.