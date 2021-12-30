Analysts Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT at $6.20

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $5.80 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

