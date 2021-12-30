Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Target Price at $38.60

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research firms have commented on CSII. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,090. The company has a market cap of $798.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

