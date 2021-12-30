Analysts Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $18.29

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 260,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,945. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

