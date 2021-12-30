Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $87.38

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. 5,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,191. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

