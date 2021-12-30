Andrew R. Heyer Sells 13,850 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $943,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $996.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.31. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.