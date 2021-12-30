Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Buys $170,612.85 in Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jay Venkatesan purchased 27,883 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $71,101.65.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

