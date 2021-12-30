Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.56 ($73.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

