Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Down 1.8%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 72,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,248,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the third quarter worth $137,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.