Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

NYSE AR traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.39.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.