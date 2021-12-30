APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0766 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, APIX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $9.42 million and $413,148.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

