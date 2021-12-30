Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.38 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.