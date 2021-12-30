Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,239,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $179.38 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.