Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 6.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.71. 8,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 422,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 290.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 35,254 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

