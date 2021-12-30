APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $15.37 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $236,958.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,060,790 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.