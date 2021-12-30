APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $53,929.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.85 or 0.07780858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.92 or 1.00029852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007891 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

