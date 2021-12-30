AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Separately, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $591,000.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Nobilis Health Corp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.