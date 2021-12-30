AR Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii comprises approximately 1.4% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,309 shares of company stock worth $1,195,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

