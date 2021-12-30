AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

