Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.33 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $20.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $46.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.