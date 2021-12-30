Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 7,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

