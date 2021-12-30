ArGoApp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.03 or 0.07806453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,432.53 or 0.99939690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007886 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

