Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.74

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 50024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

