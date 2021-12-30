ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Up 0.4%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06. 786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

