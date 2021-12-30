Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 169,937 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

