Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

