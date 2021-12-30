Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

