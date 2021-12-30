Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,736.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.19 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,769.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,867.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,461 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

