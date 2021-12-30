Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

