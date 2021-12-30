Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.67 million and a PE ratio of 495.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.