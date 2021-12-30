Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,315 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,465,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

