Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 215,985 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,037,000. PTC Therapeutics makes up 4.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.