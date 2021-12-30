Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 74,133 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,133 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for about 2.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,560,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,853,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ACRS stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

