Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Larimar Therapeutics accounts for about 0.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.