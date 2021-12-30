ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. Analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

