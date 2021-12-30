ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.23

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.23 and traded as high as C$50.84. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$50.76, with a volume of 24,850 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

