AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $24.64 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.