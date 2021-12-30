Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,870 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 27,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.