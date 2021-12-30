Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Certara accounts for 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,652. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,385,550 shares of company stock valued at $281,248,262 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

