Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AUGX. William Blair initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.43% and a negative return on equity of 3,261.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

