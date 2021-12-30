Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.53

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 51362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

