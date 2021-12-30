AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,097.78. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,779. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,901.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,701.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

