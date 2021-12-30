Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Shares Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.43). 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.75.

